St. MARYS — A DuBois man faces charges for drug possession after being apprehended in St. Marys.
Samuel Keith Frantz, 24, of 15 Deitch Road, DuBois, faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following an encounter with police Dec. 22.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, officers encountered a blue Chevrolet Malibu parked at gas pump at Sheetz. A passenger, but no driver was in the vehicle and it was not being fueled. After seeing police, the passenger got out, put a small amount of fuel in the vehicle and drove to the parking spaces beside the building, where another individual was standing. When the car was pulled to the store, the individual standing by the building went inside.
According to police, an officer engaged in conversation with the individual and found it to be Frantz. The officer then talked to the individual in the vehicle and found that the two’s stories as to how they knew each other diverged.
Another officer arrived and discovered Frantz had active criminal warrants from Clearfield County, according to police. Frantz was taken into custody.
According to the affidavit, a search at the Elk County Prison found Frantz to be in possession of a grey glasses case marked “smash box.” The box contained two small bags of methamphetamine, 10 benzodiazepine pills and four syringes.
A preliminary hearing for Frantz before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob is scheduled Jan. 29.
