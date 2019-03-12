William Francis Runyon, 28, DuBois, has been charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance following a March 4 incident in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Runyon has also been charged by DuBois City Police with misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Runyon has been placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police received a report of a vehicle being stopped in the middle of the road on Whitford Avenue near South Brady Street. Parking a patrol vehicle in a nearby alley and approaching the vehicle on foot, officers reportedly found it running and occupied by a man who was seated in the driver’s seat, leaning to the right side, over the center console. Knocking hard on the glass, an officer reportedly received no response from the driver.
The police requested that EMS respond to the scene as the driver appeared unconscious, the affidavit said.
The officer re-approached the driver’s window and banged on it loudly again, reports state and at that point, the driver stirred. He reportedly appeared confused and disoriented, being unable to speak beyond mumbles, the affidavit said. He was unable to focus and reached around the inside of the vehicle for several moments before he located the window switch. He reportedly rolled down the window and the officer noticed he was incoherent, showing difficulty answering simple questions. Instructed by an officer to keep his hands out of his pockets while he was speaking with him, he removed them, but then placed them inside his pockets again. He repeated this several times. Every time he did so, he was instructed to remove them. He reportedly was then asked for identification and he produced an inmate card in the name of William Runyon.
Since police suspected he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, Runyon was asked to perform a divided attention, finger-thumbing/counting test, the affidavit said. This and other tests reportedly were performed with difficulty.
The police officer asked Runyon what he had been consuming and he replied that he had consumed marijuana, the affidavit said. He denied having anything else. A capped tube was removed from his front pockets which appeared to be filled with marijuana. He was then placed under police custody for possession of that substance.
A search was conducted and he was allegedly found with a yellow baggie inside the front watch pocket of his pants, the affidavit said. The bag contained a white crystal substance which appeared to be methamphetamines.
After a search warrant was approved by Ford, a search of the vehicle was conducted with the following items reportedly found: A black metal box which contained numerous items of drug paraphernalia to include baggies, pipes and scales, a plastic jar with white crystal residue, 12 white round pills, and a glass tube with a label stating 94.7 percent THC; a metal bottle shaped container which was found to be holding 11 baggie and one plastic jar containing white crystal substance, suspected to be meth, a baggie with folded paper which may contain a substance; and a digital scale; and two letters addressed to Runyon.
Also, a silver plastic box was found in the rear foot well on the driver’s side. It was found to contain: A baggie with eight blue and one orange pills which were identified as Clonazepam, a schedule IV controlled substance; and a folded up dollar bill which contained a brown/white powdery substance.
A metal safe was located in the rear passenger section of the vehicle. It reportedly was opened and found to contain: A waxy paper envelope; a plastic smoking pipe; and notarized ownership papers indicating that Runyon is the owner of the vehicle.
His wallet was recovered and contained $670 inside.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.