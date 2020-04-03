DuBOIS — A DuBois man faces drug-related charges after Sandy Township police went to his home in response to a report of a drug overdose, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Police have charged Patrick D. O’Brien, 36, Carson Avenue, with a felony count of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental functions.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to O’Brien’s residence on March 28 after a man called 911 and said his girlfriend was not breathing.
When police arrived at the residence, EMS personnel were already inside. The police officer entered an upstairs bedroom and found EMS personnel performing CPR on a woman who was lying on the floor next to the bed. Police noted O’Brien was in the bedroom standing at a desk in the corner of the room reportedly trying to grab items. O’Brien was ordered by police to put the items down and leave the room. O’Brien reportedly placed what he had in his hand back down and left the room. Another officer accompanied O’Brien downstairs and stayed with him.
Performing CPR for about 15 minutes, EMS personnel were unable to revive the 27-year-old woman.
On a dresser, police reportedly saw five pill bottles that all bore the name of the woman. Next to the pill bottles lying on the top of the dresser reportedly were suspect heroin stamp bags, some used and some that were still full of suspected heroin substance. Police advised EMS that the incident was a possible drug overdose.
The affidavit said the stamp bags had the marking, “60 minutes,” on them. Also seen on the desk were stamp bags with other markings. Additional stamp bags also had straw stuffed into the stamp bag which reportedly indicated someone had been “snorting” the contents of the bags. There was also a white envelope lying on the desk which contained a large sum of cash. In total, more than 100 stamp bags of suspected heroin were located inside the room, the affidavit said.
When asked what happened that night, O’Brien reportedly said he and the woman were in the bedroom and the woman “shot up” while he sat at the desk and “snorted” a bag of heroin. O’Brien reportedly said he went downstairs to get some food and when he came back to the bedroom, he put his head on her chest but couldn’t hear her breathing and her lips were blue. He said he shouted for help and called 911. Another man who was in the house reportedly came into the room and tried to get the woman onto the floor to perform CPR. That man told police that O’Brien allegedly kept pushing him away and not letting him perform CPR on the woman. The number of suspected heroin stamp bags that were located, along with the scale, the way the stamp bags were bundled into groups of 10, and the brick, is common with the selling and distribution of narcotics, the affidavit said. Police said the amount of heroin that was recovered is beyond what is reasonable for personal use.
O’Brien was placed in the Clearfield County Jail on March 30. Bail, set at $50,000, was posted on March 31 and he was released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 at Ford’s office.