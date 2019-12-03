DuBOIS — Multiple charges have been filed against a 32-year-old DuBois man who is accused of trying to flee police who attempted to make a traffic stop on Route 255, Diamond Street and Mountain Run Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County, between 10:30-10:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Nov. 27, state police in DuBois charged Joshua Edward Burnside, North Church Street, DuBois, with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief –damage property and approximately 25 summary traffic violations.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an officer saw a burgundy-colored Ford Mustang traveling north on Route 255. As the police approached the vehicle, it was traveling at a slow rate of speed which would impede the normal flow of traffic. The vehicle was seen crossing the center line of Route 255 on five occasions in a short distance. As a car traveling south on Route 255 attempted to drive by the mustang, the mustang reportedly crossed the centerline, nearly striking the passing vehicle.
The affidavit said the police officer activated his emergency lights and tried to stop the Mustang near the intersection of Winterburn Road, Huston Township. The officer reportedly could see three occupants inside the mustang.
The affidavit said the vehicle failed to stop and slowly continued on Route 255 until it made an abrupt left turn onto Diamond Street without signaling. The officer activated his emergency siren in addition to auxiliary lighting, but the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a clearly posted stop sign of Mountain Run Road.
The Mustang reportedly made a right turn onto Mountain Run road without using a signal and traveled north at a high rate of speed on Mountain Run Road and reportedly often drove on the left side of the road. Once on Route 255 northbound, the vehicle reportedly accelerated to speeds of more than 90 miles per hour while driving erratically crossing from lane to lane.
Another officer eventually joined in the pursuit, and the Mustang made a left turn without signaling onto Muccio Way, and proceeded to drive through the back yard of a residence before the vehicle became disabled in a swampy area of the yard. At this time, two men fled from the driver’s side of the vehicle and into a wooded area. A front seat occupant, a woman, was detained. She was visibly shaking and advised she “told them to stop multiple times.”
When asked who was driving the vehicle, she reportedly said it was Burnside, whose driver’s license was suspended, DUI-related.
The affidavit said in the center of the vehicle near the gear shift was a black cloth zippered bag that was lying open. In the bag were reportedly a syringe, glassine baggies and a butane lighter. Also, in plain view, a metal grinder was located in close proximity to the gear shift area of the vehicle. A probable cause search was then conducted with additional paraphernalia reportedly being found in a small lock box style container from the back seat of the vehicle. This paraphernalia reportedly consisted of additional syringes, a plastic spoon with an unknown white substance, a glass vial with a crystalline residue and additional glassine baggies with a crystalline residue present. A total of 41 syringes were located.