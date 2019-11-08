DuBOIS — A 50-year-old DuBois man faces drug-related charges following an Oct. 28 incident in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed with District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
DuBois City Police have charged James M. Domitrovich, Robinson Street, DuBois, with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Unsecured bail has been set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police executed a search warrant at Domitrovich’s residence at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 28 and found the defendant inside.
In the course of the search police allegedly found hypodermic needles, a digital scale, a bag of suspected methamphetamine, several blue paper envelopes of a white powder suspected to be heroin, glass smoking pipes, numerous empty baggies and blue paper envelopes, and a bag of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana.
The suspected methamphetamine was located in the bedroom occupied solely by Domitrovich. The other items of contraband reportedly were located in common areas of the house.
Domitrovich was transported to the DuBois City Police Station where he was advised of his rights which he reportedly waived and agreed to speak with police, reportedly admitting to possession and distribution of methamphetamines and marijuana. He allegedly stated that within the last two days, he sold 1/2 gram of methamphetamine to a friend for $50.