DuBOIS — A DuBois man is accused of trying to strangle someone during an argument, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate Court.
State police in DuBois have charged Lee Nelson Hamm, 27, Oklahoma Salem Road, DuBois, with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to Hamm’s residence at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 23 for a report of a physical domestic incident.
The affidavit said the victim left the residence and went to a DuBois restaurant, where the police conducted an interview.
At noon on Oct. 23, the victim stated they and Hamm were involved in a verbal argument over a Facebook post which turned physical at 11 p.m. Oct. 22.
It was reported that Hamm allegedly jumped on the victim while on the couch, grabbed the victim by the throat and told the victim to shut up, the affidavit said.
Hamm allegedly squeezed the victim by the throat so that the victim was unable to breathe or talk, the affidavit said.
The victim told the police that they were scared to call 911 because they thought it was going to be worse, so the victim waited until the next day.
The affidavit stated that the police were able to see red marks on the victim’s neck along with a red mark on the victim’s head. There was also a cut on the back of the victim’s arm and a bruise on the victim’s forearm.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at the DuBois Magistrate Court. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.