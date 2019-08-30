A DuBois man faces charges after allegedly making terroristic threats at Penn Highlands East Campus on Sunflower Drive on Aug. 5.
The DuBois City Police Department has charged Jordan A. Junod, 29, DuBois, with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to PH DuBois East Campus for a report of a man who was threatening to “punch” staff members.
Staff members employed by Penn Highlands to serve at the adult behavioral health unit told police Junod was reportedly not cooperating with staff members, the affidavit said. They said he was there on a voluntary sign in and wanted to leave.
The affidavit said the staff explained that, per hospital policy, they could not just let him sign out and leave.
Junod reportedly made the statement to all of the staff members that if they would not let him leave or touch him, he would fight his way out and “punch” whoever laid hands on him. The police said that statement was made in the presence of the officer.
The staff also said that Junod reportedly put both of his fists up and took a fighting stance toward them when they attempted to approach him. All staff members said that they were fearful that he was going to physically assault or injure them, the affidavit said.
While speaking with staff, Junod reportedly kept requesting that police arrest him and take him to jail for terroristic threats toward the staff members, the affidavit said.
Following the incident, Junod was confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
His preliminary hearing was held Aug. 16 at the office of District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois and Junod waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Clearfield County Court.