DuBOIS — A DuBois man, currently in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl and physically assaulting her, is now accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from the time she was 8 years old and until she was 12, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 27, Sandy Township Police charged Edward V. Boyd, 31, an inmate in the state prison at Somerset, with 40 felony counts each of statutory sexual assault: 11 years older; rape of a child; incest of a minor – complainant under 13 years; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; and corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above.
On July 25, 2019, the police received a child abuse allegation report from Clearfield County Children and Youth Services stating that a 14-year-old girl reported that Boyd inappropriately touched her and kissed her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The police officer observed an interview with the victim by the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield via a recorded video system. In that interview, the victim said Boyd sexually assaulted her every day from the time she was 8 years old until she was 12 years old, the affidavit said. The victim reportedly said Boyd told her not to tell anyone, but said there was one instance she did tell someone what he had done to her.
When asked if she knew why she was there that day, the victim reportedly said “because he (Boyd) did bad things to me and other people.”
The victim also reported that Boyd was seeing a 15-year-old girl with whom she was friends, the affidavit said. The victim reported that Boyd had done the same thing sexually to her friend that he had done to her. Police were called to investigate the incident with her friend and Boyd has since been incarcerated, the victim stated.
On March 16 at Somerset, Boyd was interviewed and reportedly “hung his head down and admitted to having sexual intercourse with her many times” at his house. He reportedly said he had sex with the victim 40 times. He also told police he had an addiction to crystal meth and that was the reason he had done what he did to the child, the affidavit said.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 8 at Ford’s office.