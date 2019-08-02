A DuBois man faces charges as a result of a domestic dispute at 1:16 a.m. Sunday on Mocking Bird Lane in Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Sandy Township Police have charged Mathew Shane Gallahan, 34, Mocking Bird Lane, DuBois, with a felony count of strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police responded to a report of an incident at Mocking Bird Lane, where the complainant said her husband, Gallahan, was reportedly high on methamphetamine and had struck her several times. She said he was acting erratic and very aggressive.
Upon arrival, the police made contact with the woman outside of the residence. She reportedly said she and her husband had been arguing all day and it became physical just prior to her calling 911, the affidavit said.
The woman told officers she attempted to leave the residence but Gallahan would not let her. She said he began slapping her in the face and then walked up behind her and placed her in a rear choke hold. She reportedly said she could not breathe from the pressure he was applying to her throat and neck area.
According to the affidavit, the woman said she lost consciousness from the amount of pressure Gallahan applied. She told officers that she fled upstairs, after he left her go and she regained consciousness, because he picked up a large butcher knife in the kitchen and started walking toward her, pointing it at her.The affidavit said Gallahan reportedly put the knife down when he heard her call 911 and ran from the residence. The police said there were red marks on her face and the back of her neck from the alleged contact.
Gallahan reportedly left the scene on foot and was unable to be located by the police at that time. A warrant was issued for his arrest and when apprehended he was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
According to the affidavit, Gallahan was arrested for strangulation in Frederick County Virginia on June 13, 2013, and was found guilty based on his prior criminal history.