DuBOIS — A 26-year-old DuBois man faces drug- and alcohol-related charges following a two-vehicle accident on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
On Jan. 21, city police charged Colby Michael Lowe, Walnut Avenue, with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to an accident at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019, in the area of 306 Liberty Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident. At the scene was a maroon-colored Hyundai Elantra facing north on Liberty Boulevard and a blue Subaru sedan parked sideways facing west. The Hyundai reportedly had collided with the Subaru.
While speaking with Lowe, the driver of the Subaru, the police said he kept acting erratically and his emotions repeatedly went from high to low, his eyes were glassy and an odor of alcohol was on his breath. Standing beside the vehicles and talking, he reportedly kept losing his balance and kept trying to walk around after given repeated instructions to stand beside his vehicle.
Police found an open lunch box in the rear of the vehicle that contained three baggies of raw marijuana. The lunch box reportedly also contained a black scale with marijuana residue on it, several empty Ziploc baggies with writing on them, and several paper money pouches. Lowe was also placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 at Ford’s office.