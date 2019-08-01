A traffic stop in the City of DuBois resulted in drug-related against a 32-year-old DuBois man, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On July 22, city police charged Dean Edwin Williams, 9 Simmons St., with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were on patrol in the second district of the city when they saw a vehicle turn off of Howard Avenue onto Robinson Street with a burned out brake light on the right rear. A traffic stop followed at West Long Avenue and Quarry Avenue.
Police approached the female driver and told her the reason for the stop. When asked for her driver’s license, she told the police she did not have it with her, the affidavit said.
Police recognized the front seat passenger as Williams, who was sought on an active warrant.
As Williams was exiting the vehicle, he reportedly was seen placing something on the front floorboard area. He was placed in custody inside a patrol vehicle.
Police asked the driver what was placed on the floorboard and if there was anything capable of doing harm in the vehicle. She reportedly replied negatively and agreed to a search of the vehicle, reportedly saying Willams placed a small box on the floor.
During the search of the vehicle, police found a small scale that was broken. The driver then said Williams wanted to speak with the police. When the police went over to talk to Williams, he reportedly asked the police if they found it yet. When asked where it was, Williams reportedly said under the seat in a small red box.
The box reportedly contained a bunch of small empty clear bags and eight of the same bags comtaining a white crystal substance, suspected to be methamphetamine. The box reportedly was placed into the patrol vehicle and transported to the City of DuBois Police Department and weighed approximately 28 grams. The package was sealed and sent to the Erie Crime Lab. The lab report determined the substance to be methamphetamine and weighed 27.93 grams.
Williams’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Ford’s office.