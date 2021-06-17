BROOKVILLE — A DuBois man is facing multiple felony charges following a traffic stop that resulted in him allegedly being found in possession of candy containing THC along with multiple items of paraphernalia.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Justin M. Zeruth, 34, of DuBois, including two counts of forgery, possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property –all second degree felonies; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony; make repairs/sell/ect offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia –all misdemeanors; and driving with a suspended license, driving without a license, and no rear lights –all summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable causes, police conducted a traffic stop for a brake light out on May 24. The driver, Zeruth, told the officer his license was currently suspended. He said the passenger had been driving them back from Easton, and got tired so they switched.
The officer checked Zeruth’s driver history and found he is currently under state parole, so a parole officer was dispatched to the scene. Once the parole officer arrived, Zeruth was asked if he was in possession of any contraband, and the passenger allegedly admitted to having marijuana. When Zeruth was patted down, a suspected marijuana cigarette was reportedly found in his pocket.
Officers then searched the truck and allegedly found two counterfeit $100 bills, and Zeruth’s wallet which contained a large amount of cash. Further searching found two large knives, a collapsible baton, and brass or metal knuckles which are prohibited as offensive weapons, according to the affidavit. There was also reportedly a glass pipe believed to be used to smoke methamphetamine and a pocket torch, and two vaping devices.
One of the officers also found a receipt booklet that listed names and dollar amounts that officers believed to be a ledger to track money in drug trafficking. Zeruth claimed the money was from unemployment, which he had withdrawn, but officers noted some of the money was $100 bills, which ATMs do not issue, according to the affidavit.
K-9 Officer Iron was brought in to search for any other controlled substances, and indicated a locked tool box in the bed of the truck. Once a search warrant was executed, officers reportedly found a .380 pistol with one round in an attached magazine. According to the affidavit, there were also five packages of marijuana, a package of THC “butter,” five vials of THC resin, two marijuana cigarettes, THC wax, smoking pipes, and drug packaging materials like bags, rubber bands and weighing scale, and other paraphernalia like grinding devices and containers.
A yellow cloth bag was also in the tool box that allegedly contained about 51 packages of THC-infused candy products as well as a vacuum-sealed bag of jelly candies believed to contain THC, along with empty packages of candies related to THC, according to the affidavit.
A third bag was reportedly found that contained more ziplock bags with various amounts of marijuana. Also in the truck, officers found a second receipt book and two cell phones.
Officers followed up with the owner of the vehicle, who said he let the passenger borrow his truck to take Zeruth to see his family in Easton. He told police the tool box belonged to him, but that he had never locked the toolbox before.
The owner also said it was normal for Zeruth to have items in the vehicle, and that he typically uses a second vehicle as his primary vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The gun found was also reportedly registered to a woman who did not know Zeruth or his passenger. The owner spoke with police, and declared the firearm stolen after talking with them.
Zeruth has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 6 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.