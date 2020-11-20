DuBOIS — A 58-year-old DuBois man is facing multiple drug-related charges, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Oct. 21, DuBois City Police charged Randy Gene Dickey, Luther Avenue, with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and having a small amount of marijuana.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were on patrol in the area of West Washington Avenue, the IP&S Club, at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 15. As the police drove past the rear of the closed business, they saw an older-style maroon sedan parked behind a shed in the rear parking lot. The vehicle was also under some cover from the trees. It appeared whoever operated the vehicle was trying to conceal it, the affidavit said. Directly beside the vehicle was a posted no trespassing sign.
The police approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Dickey, and the passenger, who was reportedly known to the police to be a frequent user of methamphetamines. Lately, the police had reports from drug-related offenders that Dickey is allegedly selling methamphetamines. The police stated in the affidavit that Dickey reportedly looked to be nervous, with his hands being shaky, respirations picked up and his heartbeat could be seen in his stomach.
When asked what they were doing parked there, Dickey reportedly said he was speaking with someone, who must have went inside. The police said when they were watching they did not see a third man there. The police asked Dickey to exit the vehicle and speak with them. The police noticed a large bulge in the left front jean shorts pocket and when asked what it was, Dickey allegedly stated it was $500. The police asked in what increments and Dickey reportedly said $20 bills. From previous drug-related arrests, the police know this to be a common way people who are engaged in narcotics transactions to carry increments of money.
The police asked Dickey if there was anything illegal in the car, the affidavit said. Dickey reportedly hesitated for a moment and said there shouldn’t be. The vehicle was reportedly registered to a woman, who the police recently dealt with because she had marijuana and paraphernalia. The police saw that a key ring had two keys on it. In the police officer’s training and experience dealing with drug-related incidents, the police officer knows this is a common practice for someone borrowing a vehicle.
At this point, the officer stated to Dickey that they think he is meeting someone to sell illegal narcotics to, the affidavit said. Dickey assured the officer he wasn’t. The officer advised him that he has reasonable suspicion of such and that he was going to conduct a vehicle sniff with the police K9. The officer told Dickey that if the dog alerts, he will conduct a vehicle search without a warrant. Once again Dickey was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle before conducting the search, and Dickey reportedly replied, “You are in charge here.”
The police officer conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle using police K9, Ace. He conducted a sniff for the presence of the odor of any of his trained controlled substances. Ace performed his final alert in between the driver door and the rear left passenger door, the affidavit said. A search of the vehicle was then conducted by the police, who found a small clear plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance in it believed to be methamphetamine. The exact amount of cash allegedly found on Dickey was $734.
Another officer found a small clear plastic baggie with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, a scale and a gold-colored metal dish with white powder residue in it, according to the affidavit. These items were reportedly located in the center console. In the back seat behind the driver, the police reportedly found three baggies of suspected marijuana, one waxy piece of paper with a chunk of believed to be THC wax, a ledger with names, numbers and dollar amounts, multiple baggies and a small container with four pills scored K57. These are known to be Oxycodone, police reported.
The controlled substances were mailed to the Erie Crime Lab. On Oct. 16, the final lab report showed that there was a total weight of marijuana 15.37 grams, 3.50 grams of methamphetamine and .10 grams of oxycodone.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at the DuBois Magistrate office.