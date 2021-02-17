DuBOIS — A DuBois man is in Clearfield County Jail after allegedly fleeing from police Sunday, according to court documents filed at the DuBois Magistrate Office.
On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway charged Corey Sheldon Bigelow, 29, Treasure Lake Road/Port Au Prince Road, DuBois, with two counts aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, felonies; fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, also a felony; misdemeanor charges of simple assault (two counts), recklessly endangering another person; DUI (controlled substance); flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; accident involving damage attended vehicle/property; and 10 summary traffic violations, including reckless driving and careless driving.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a black Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked at the Dollar General in Penfield at 7:35 a.m. Sunday. There were two people reportedly seen to be sleeping with the vehicle running and windows were down. An employee of the business called the state police and requested they respond to the location at 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
The employee provided the Pennsylvania registration to the police and a check revealed that the vehicle was registered to Bigelow’s girlfriend. The affidavit stated that a criminal arrest warrant was out for Bigelow as well.
The affidavit stated that the police responded to the business and upon entering the parking lot they attempted to prevent the vehicle from being able to flee by blocking it in with their vehicles. The driver of the vehicle reportedly put the vehicle in drive and pulled ahead, striking the front passenger side corner of the marked state police vehicle and then fled the scene, leaving the parking lot onto Route 255 and traveling in a south direction. DuBois-based state police members tried to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle but it failed to yield and continued traveling south on Route 255 at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour at times, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit stated that the suspect vehicle approached the intersection of Hickory Road and Route 255 and tried to turn right onto Hickory Road. The Traverse was reportedly traveling at a rate of speed too high to make the righthand turn and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Trax as it sat on Hickory Road waiting to turn onto Route 255. After the impact, the Traverse continued into a wooded area where it stopped facing south. The driver of the Traverse reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot in a westerly direction along Hickory Road, where he was apprehended by the pursuing member of state police in DuBois. The driver was then identified as Bigelow via photo driver’s license and self-admission.
At 11:25 a.m. Sunday, the police interviewed Bigelow at the scene as he was seated in the rear seat of the state police vehicle, the affidavit said. He was read his Miranda warnings as he was in custody and agreed to speak with the police. Bigelow was reportedly very upset and told the police that he fled the scene due to the fact that he knew he would go back to prison if he was caught. Bigelow allegedly told the police that he saw the trooper car enter the parking lot and pull up to the vehicle he was in, his girlfriend’s car. He got scared and fled out of the parking lot, he reportedly said. He said that he did not know that he hit the state police vehicle, but did remember that he hit the vehicle at the intersection of Hickory Road and ended up in the trees. He allegedly stated that he got out and took off trying to get away because he did not want to go to jail.
The affidavit stated that Bigelow said that the next he knew he was on the ground on the road being taken into custody. He reportedly told the police he was sorry for hitting the other vehicle and said he was sick and was trying to make himself vomit but was not able to do so. He allegedly told the police that he had used heroin, methamphetamine and acid at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday. He said that he was not sure where he was and that his leg hurt from being in the collision.
Bigelow was then transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment and a legal blood draw, the affidavit said.
On Sunday at 11:52 a.m., the police interviewed two employees at the Dollar General in Penfield. One of the employees said that upon their arrival at the store at 7:35 a.m. the witness saw the black Traverse parked along the north side of the building, running with the windows down. The witness said the man was sleeping in the driver’s seat with a woman in the passenger seat. Another employee went inside and prepared to open the store at 8 a.m. but went out in the parking lot and tried to wake the people in the Traverse up and tell them to leave. The woman in the vehicle reportedly acknowledged the employee and then the employee went back into the store.
The police also interviewed the owner of the Traverse, who said she and Bigelow are dating, the affidavit said. She said she told Bigelow to stop when he pulled out of the parking lot, but he told her, “I’m not going to prison. They will have to shoot me,” according to the affidavit. She said that Bigelow did not say much of anything while he was fleeing and that she asked him to stop because it was not worth it because they would get caught.
Bigelow’s bail has been set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the DuBois Magistrate office.
Bigelow is also charged in a separate case, according to another criminal complaint. The charges, which occurred in Huston Township and were filed on Jan. 29 by state police in DuBois, include simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, terroristic threats and criminal mischief. Monetary bail was set at $5,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the DuBois Magistrate office.