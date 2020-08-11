PENFIELD — A DuBois man was killed and another person was seriously injured as a result of a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon on Mountain Run Road, Huston Township, Clearfield County, according to state police in DuBois.
Larry J. Pentz, 57, DuBois, the driver of a 2004 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, was taken by Bennett's Valley Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Passenger Tammy S. McCall, 45, DuBois, was taken by helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries, the police said.
The crash occurred at 4:06 p.m. Sunday as Pentz was driving the motorcycle south on Mountain Run Road and traveled off the road for unknown reasons.
Upon leaving the right side of the road, the motorcycle rolled and hit a utility pole, the police said.