HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that a DuBois man charged with allegedly inflicting life-threatening injuries on his 4-month-old daughter has pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault.
Dean Garrett Sulin, 30, will be sentenced at a later date.
“Today’s guilty plea means that Dean Sulin will face real consequences for injuring and traumatizing a child,” said Shapiro. “We will continue to fight for the defenseless and hold child abusers accountable.”
According to authorities, on Jan. 31, 2018, Sulin’s infant daughter was taken to Penn Highlands hospital and subsequently flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after suffering life-threatening injuries, including a bilateral subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages, and extensive bruising. During further examination, the attending physicians concluded the child had a combination of new and older injuries. Witnesses told investigators that on different occasions they saw Sulin pick up his infant daughter and shake her violently while screaming expletives, according to Shapiro's news release.
Sulin was charged by the DuBois City Police Department with three felony counts of aggravated assault.
Shapiro said his office assumed jurisdiction of the case following the referral from the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office at the end of August 2020.
“The physicians at UPMC who examined the child determined that her injuries were a result of abusive head trauma previously referred to as shaken baby syndrome,” said Shapiro when the charges were first announced in October of 2020. “During further examination, the attending physicians determined that the child had a combination of these new injuries but also old injuries as well.”
The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte and Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy.