JOHNSTOWN – A DuBois man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating child pornography laws, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.
Darren J. Salgado, 34, 81 Harper Rd., DuBois, pleaded guilty to the indictment before United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, on Oct. 17, 2016, Salgado knowingly distributed pictures and/or videos in an individual computer graphic file depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Further, on June 28, 2017, Salgado possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for April 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Salgado.