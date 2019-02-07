Steven W. Brown Jr., 28, 317 E. Weber Ave., DuBois, pleaded guilty to a summary charge of harassment before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois on Friday.
As a result of his plea, he must pay $261.25 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 on Golden Yoke Road in Brady Township, according to state police in DuBois.
Two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats were withdrawn.
