JOHNSTOWN — A Clearfield County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to the charge of possession of child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Matthew Hutzell, 27, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to the indictment before United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, on Oct. 31, 2013, Hutzell knowingly possessed pictures and videos in individual computer graphic files which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Task Force conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Hutzell.