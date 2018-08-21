DuBOIS — A DuBois man who is accused of stalking a DuBois woman, had all charges bound over to Clearfield County Court following a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois.
Mitchell David Kohler, 31, DuBois, is charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, stalking and one summary count of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, Sgt. Shawn A. McCleary and two other city police officers responded to a West Scribner Avenue residence on Aug. 6 following a report of an unwanted male knocking on the door and refusing to leave. The victim advised Clearfield County Control that it was Kohler and that he had already been told by her and by police earlier that he was not to come back to the residence. Kohler was also on bail and there was a non contact clause with the victim.
Upon arrival, police reportedly saw Kohler walking down the sidewalk off of the porch at the residence, the affidavit said. At that time, the two other officers stayed with Kohler outside of the residence and Sgt. McCleary knocked on the door and made contact with the victim. She reportedly said that at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 6, she called the police because Kohler was causing a disturbance at her residence. She reportedly said that when the police arrived, Kohler was told he was not welcome at the address and she and the police advised him that if he returned, he would be arrested for trespassing.
Police said in the affidavit that Kohler admitted that he was on bail and was not supposed to have contact with the victim. He also reportedly admitted that he was told at the incident earlier that he was not welcome at the residence and not to return.
Kohler remains in the Clearfield County Jail pending $250,000 monetary bail.
