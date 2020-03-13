DuBOIS — Theo “Teddy” Klark of DuBois has a passion for wildlife and hunting, and he shares that passion through educating the public as best he can.
Klark’s plot seed company for wildlife habitat management, North Ridge Wildlife Forage, is in partnership with Mike Novick of Sharpsville, also run out of DuBois, primarily selling product through its website.
“We were tired of doing the hard work of planting a plot and getting less-than-optimal results,” he said. “We designed all of our blends with Pennsylvania and her unique needs in mind.”
Klark is a member of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, a local conservation organization. He manages the habitat on two small parcels of land, planting food plots, controlling invasive plant species and putting in clean water sites for wildlife.
Klark started hunting with a rifle at the age of 13, and was immediately drawn to it, he said.
“I have always enjoyed being with family, and it was my grandfather and uncles who would take me into the woods as a young man,” he said. “As I grew older, I started realizing it was more about the experience, and less about the harvest.”
Klark, an avid predator hunter and trapper, believes the numbers of predatory animals, such as coyotes, who are smart and thus challenging to harvest, should be controlled.
“When their numbers are not controlled, they can become sick, aggressive, wreak havoc on other species and generally throw the whole system out of sorts,” Klark said.
Klark aims to educate the public, whether it’s walking someone around their own property or posting messages on social media.
When it comes to the “non-hunting public,” Klark says there are misconceptions.
“The vast majority of wildlife conservation is done by hunters, and funded by hunters,” he said. “We care about our wild places more than most.”
Also, trapping is much more humane than people have been led to believe, Klark said, because traps are designed to close and hold, not break and damage.
“We care about being ethical,” he said. “We spend hundreds of hours perfecting our skills so we do not cause unneeded harm. Your typical hunter cares more about that wild animal than most understand.”
In the future, Klark hopes to involve more youth in activities he loves, as well as motivate people to create wildlife habitat improvements of their own.