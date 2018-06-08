DuBOIS — A 50-year-old DuBois man waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Patrick Ford June 1 after being accused of threatening people with a box knife, according to DuBois City Police.
William M. Diaz, 123.5 Robinson St., DuBois, is charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and three counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called at 3:37 p.m. May 28 to 221 W. Long Ave., DuBois, where Kizzy Quinn reported Diaz was engaging in a fight and threatening people with a box knife.
Diaz’ monetary bond was set at $25,000.
Upon arrival, the police were directed by Charles Stubbs and Quinn to a cream white Ram truck, traveling through Coyote Joes parking lot, where Diaz was located. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, making contact with Diaz, who was immediately detained. While on the scene, the police found a black and gray-colored box/utility knife where Diaz exited the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Quinn told police that Diaz had been at their residence on South Jared Street multiple times previously throughout the day and refused to leave them alone, demanding to speak to his girlfriend, the affidavit said. Quinn reported that they were near Syktich’s having a cookout, when Diaz came through the small sitting park and began screaming at them, demanding to speak with his girlfriend. They reportedly asked Diaz to leave numerous times, and said he refused.
The police said Stubbs told them that Diaz swung at Murphy and Stubbs, eventually being knocked down himself. When Diaz got up, he yelled, “I have a knife,” holding up a black and gray colored box knife. Stubbs was able to knock the knife from Diaz and attempted to restrain him, keeping him from further threats or violent behavior, the affidavit said.
Diaz remains in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bond.
