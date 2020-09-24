CLEARFIELD — A DuBois man accused of stealing an ATV and setting a shed on fire out of revenge waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass this week at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Michael George Bickle, 23, is charged with four counts of arson-danger of death or bodily injury, a felony of the first degree; arson-intent to destroy unoccupied building, felony of the second degree; two counts; arson-endangering property, felony of the second degree, four counts; reckless burning or exploding, felony of the third degree, four counts; criminal mischief, felony of the third degree, two counts; retaliation against witness, misdemeanor of the second degree, four counts and recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor of the second degree; three counts.
He is also charged with theft by unlawful taking, two counts, receiving stolen property, two counts, all of which are felonies of the third degree and numerous traffic summaries.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 28 at 8:34 a.m. the state police and the state police fire marshal responded to a property along Albright Ranch Drive in Decatur Township for a suspected arson that destroyed a shed.
PSP fire marshal Russel Stewart determined the shed had been intentionally set on fire.
Troopers spoke to the victim who said there was an ATV inside the shed the night before, but there was no sign of it now. There were also ATV tire marks leading from the shed, according to the affidavit.
On Sept. 8, authorities spoke to an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail. The inmate said the night of the fire, he had picked up Bickle at approximately 3 a.m. He said Bickle told him he wanted to steal the ATV. The inmate said he dropped Bickle off behind the property. Bickle then returned with a green four-wheeler, according to the affidavit. The inmate allegedly told Bickle he could hide the ATV near a gas well off of Scribbers Road in Lawrence Township.
The inmate allegedly said Bickle drove the ATV to the location and dropped off the ATV inside the woods.
The inmate said he brought Bickle back to where they originally met along Bucket Line Road. Bickle said he would find his own way back into Clearfield. He said Bickle also told him he set the shed on fire to get revenge on one of the residents for getting him sent to prison, according to the affidavit.
The inmate said Bickle told him he found a five-gallon can of gasoline in the shed and spread gasoline around the shed and used a dollar bill to light it on fire. He then got on the four-wheeler and left the scene, the affidavit said.
Using the information provided, the ATV was located off of Scribber’s Road in Lawrence Township. It was parked off a dirt path that led to a gas well.
Bickle is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail ($100,000 total) in each case.
He was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.