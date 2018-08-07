DuBOIS — Michael B. Roy, 59, DuBois, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Patrick Ford Friday in DuBois.
Roy is charged with one count each of criminal attempt to commit indecent assault to a person less than 16 years of age and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age — both misdemeanors — and a felony count of corruption of minors. One felony count of corruption of minors was withdrawn.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office, the charges stem from an incident which occurred on Feb. 11.
While with Roy at his house, the juvenile told the police that Roy started rubbing his back under his hoodie and later began reaching around his waist and was trying to place his hands under the waistband. The juvenile said he immediately leaned forward, pulled away and got up, acting like he was stretching in order to distance himself from Roy. The juvenile then said he told Roy that he was leaving and was going to walk home. Roy said he would give him a ride and ended up taking the juvenile to his friend’s house, the affidavit said.
Unsecured bail, set at $50,000, has been posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.