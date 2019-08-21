A 28-year-old DuBois man has been charged with a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Aug. 15, DuBois City Police filed the charge against Zachary Andrew Means, South Highland Street, who is in the Clearfield County Jail following a July 23 incident in the DuBois City Park.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were conducting a foot patrol in the city park and saw two bicycles crossing the bridge from Park Avenue into the park. The police officer was standing near the restrooms after checking the doors as the bikes split into opposite directions after crossing.
The police officer spoke to the bicyclist approaching him and realized she was the girlfriend of Means, who was heading toward the Little League Field and was sought on a felony warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and Pennsylvania’s Justice Network warrants from the city police, the affidavit said. The officer contacted another officer to see if he was nearby because Means was traveling toward Liberty Boulevard. The police advised the girlfriend that the park was closed and to leave the area.
The police officer continued on foot following the wet tire tracks that were headed toward the walkway past the officer’s parked patrol vehicle, the affidavit said. The other officer, via radio, told the police officer on foot patrol that Means dropped the bike and was fleeing on foot. Means was reportedly heading back in the officer’s direction on foot and ducking in between the dumpsters behind the American Legion.
As the police officer approached Means, he reportedly jumped up and began running east toward Liberty Boulevard. The police officer advised dispatch that he was running and pursued him on foot shouting at him to stop, the affidavit said. Means reportedly ran around to the front of the building when another officer yelled at him to stop and get on the ground.
The officer radioed that he was coming back toward the other officer’s position. That officer ran back to the back of the building at which point the other officer reportedly apprehended Means and placed him under arrest.
Means’ preliminary hearing is Sept. 20 at Ford’s office.