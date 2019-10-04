DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, at the recent council meeting, said he was invited to a Sept. 23 meeting with the Sandy Township building committee to explore the possibility of a regional government center.
“I think you’ll see in the future that they’re going to possibly go back to their supervisors about inviting us (the city) to be part of that committee,” said Suplizio. “We could just talk about different ideas — the pros and cons, can we get other people to join us, not only have a municipal building, but have other offices which can coincide with us. We can work with that. So you’ll probably see that happen in the near future.”
Sandy Township’s new building committee met for the first time on Sept. 9 to begin to pursue options for a proposed new municipal building and police department. The committee includes township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, township Supervisors Mark Sullivan and Kevin Salandra, supervisor-elect Sam Mollica, supervisor-elect Bill Beers Jr., James Fenstermacher, township police Chief Kris Kruzelak and township Engineer Perry Bowser. Sullivan is the chairman.
The City of DuBois and Suplizio then sent a letter to the building committee asking them to consider exploring the possibility of a new “regional government center” to be shared by the two municipalities.
There was enough interest among members of the committee that they thought this should be investigated, Sullivan said at the Sept. 16 township meeting.
The current township municipal building is located at 1094 Chestnut Ave. Although renovating the current building was considered, the committee believes that is not the best option. Several years ago, the township purchased property on the Oklahoma-Salem Road on property, with hopes in the future of being able to building a new municipal and police department building.