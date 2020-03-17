DuBOIS — It’s been just a little more than two months since the City of DuBois combined residents’ garbage bills with water and sewer bills and Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the process is going “very smoothly.”
The third bill was sent out at the beginning of March, he said.
“I know a lot of people questioned some of the things we were doing, but going into the third month, things seem to be going very well,” said Suplizio.
In addition, Suplizio said he is pleased to announce that the city signed up 331 senior citizens to the new senior citizen garbage rate, which is $14 a month. The standard rate is $24 per month.
“That is the number of people who were never signed up for the discount,” said Suplizio, noting a total of 986 senior citizens are signed up for the senior citizen rate.
“We saved them $12 a month from what they were paying before,” said Suplizio. “To some people that may not sound like much, but to the senior citizens in our area who are on a fixed income, that means a lot.”
Suplizio said the city has received several phone calls thanking officials for offering the senior citizen rate.
“As I’ve said many times before, and I will continue to say, one of the things we try to do is look out for the elderly in our community,” said Suplizio. “We understand that money is tight and this small savings, I’m sure has gone a long way.”
The senior citizen rate is for people ages 62 and older and not working full-time in the household.
Any other senior citizens who would like to sign up for the discount are asked to stop by the city building and contact the water department.
In January, the city combined residents’ garbage bills with their water and sewer bills as a way to ensure people have garbage service. The council approved a garbage and recycling ordinance so the combined bill could be implemented.