DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio will try once again to reach out to Sandy Township about investigating the possibility of building a new municipal building to be shared by the two municipalities.
At their Aug. 19 meeting, the supervisors formed a subcommittee for the purpose of exploring options for the proposed new municipal building and police department in the township.
The eight-member subcommittee’s members include township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, township Supervisors Mark Sullivan and Kevin Salandra, supervisor-elect Sam Mollica, supervisor-elect Bill Beers Jr., James Fenstermacher, township police Chief Kris Kruzelak and township Engineer Perry Bowser.
“I noticed that Sandy Township is still looking into possibly building themselves a new building,” Suplizio told the Courier Express after Monday’s city council meeting. “I know they basically turned us down previously about the suggestion of looking into pursuing a joint building together, but I would like to again, at this time, write Sandy Township another letter now that they’ve formed a committee to once again ask them to investigate options of possibly constructing a joint building.”
“That being said, there may be some funds out there to do something together, but there may not be,” said Suplizio. “I think it’s worth us investigating. It’s time to put the differences that we have had in the past behind us and move this community into the future.”
In May, Suplizio first suggested the joint municipal building idea and sent a letter to the township asking them to explore a joint municipal building concept with the city.
That suggestion was dismissed by the supervisors at their following meeting in a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Andy Shenkle, Jim Jeffers and Dave Sylvis voted not to explore this option. Both Salandra and Sullivan voted in favor.
Suplizio said he knows there is a lot of history between the two municipalities, but at some point, the two entities have to get beyond that and work for the betterment of the community, he said.
“It’s time to move this area into the future and do what’s best for our people,” said Suplizio. “I fully understand that some people are going to think I’m absolutely crazy with these thoughts. And maybe personally, they have differences with me, but don’t let this affect the community. Let’s do what’s best for the majority, and at least investigate it.”
Currently, the location of the proposed township’s new municipal building is on the Oklahoma-Salem Road on property purchased by the township several years ago, with hopes in the future of being able to building a new municipal building. Though preliminary drawings were completed by KTH Architects for the proposed new municipal building and police department and then presented to the supervisors at their July 15 meeting, the township is also looking into possibly renovating the current township building on Chestnut Avenue.