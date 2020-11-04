CLEARFIELD - Louis Vinchenzi Porrett, 33, of DuBois was given a lengthy maximum sentence by President Judge Fredric Ammerman for poor behavior at the Clearfield County Jail.
Porrett on Monday at Colloquy Court pleaded guilty to retail theft, a felony of the third degree with a nine month minimum sentence, with the maximum being set by the presiding judge.
Porrett’s court appointed attorney, Brian Jones of Philipsburg, said the probation department is recommending a three year maximum. He said this is a steep sentence and since Porrett already has 104 days in jail, asked Ammerman to run the sentence concurrent to Porrett’s 2019 sentence for retail theft.
However, Ammerman instead sentenced Porrett to nine months to seven years in state prison, consecutive to the 2019 sentence.
Ammerman said he was informed by the Clearfield County Jail that Porrett had four separate misconducts at the jail including threats against staff and assaulting another inmate that required the victim to be placed in intensive care for eight days.
According to Ammerman, Warden David Kessling reported that Porrett was a problematic inmate and spent much of his time in the Special Management Unit and most recently was placed in isolation because he was inciting other inmates.
Kessling also said Porrett has made numerous threats against the jail staff saying he was going to assault them when he gets the chance.
Kessling added that Porrett caused flooding at the jail, Ammerman said.
Porrett disputed the allegations that he assaulted an inmate.
“They don’t want to pay the hospital bills and they are trying to blame it on me,” Porrett said.
Ammerman told Porrett he would appreciate it if he went back to the jail and complained about what happened to him in court to everyone who will listen.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 7, 2019, Lawrence Township Police were notified by loss prevention at the Walmart Supercenter that surveillance video showed that on July 23, 2019 at approximately 11:30 p.m. a male and female walked out of the store with a cart full of merchandise worth $140.66.
Loss prevention was unable to identify the perpetrator and was asking assistance from law enforcement. The police sent out a press release to the media seeking assistance in identifying the suspects.
A known individual in Lawrenceville, N.J. contacted the police department and identified the male as Porrett and the female as Harlie Cowie of DuBois.
Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township Police Department was able to confirm the identity of the suspects from their driver’s license photos and on social media.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ammerman fined Porrett $1 plus costs and ordered him to pay $70.33 restitution to Walmart.
Cowie has also been charged with retail theft, according to court documents.