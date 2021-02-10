DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is preparing to start the second phase of the Maple Avenue project, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“The next phase will include the fixing of the sidewalks and lights being installed, which we’re hoping to open bids for in April,” said Suplizio, noting that work is expected to start in June.
It’s a continuation of the Streetscape project, similar to what was done on Main Street, he said.
Another part of the project will include replacing the water line from Shaffer Road to Park Avenue.
“This is a 16-inch water line that was put in in the late 1800s,” said Suplizio. “We (city) felt, since we’re doing all this construction, that we would not be doing the city right by not replacing the water line. We have to replace numerous lead lines. That’s another reason for doing the job. We’re trying to get as many lead lines out of the city as possible. We know we have numerous ones in that area.”
The estimated cost of the project is $800,000 for the Maple Avenue sidewalks, $1.25 million for the Maple Avenue water line and $4 million for the Maple Avenue turnback from the state.
The first phase of the project was the cutting down of at least 60 rotten trees along Maple Avenue in preparation for work on a new water line.