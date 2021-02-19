DuBOIS — DuBois Mayor Edward Walsh presented a proclamation to advisors at DuBois Area Middle School (DAMS) last week proclaiming Feb. 12 as “Day of Hope.”
Sunny 106 and Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention recently received a grant for the DuBois Area Middle School to start the new program called “Hope Squad.” Students are nominated by the student body to represent the members on the Hope Squad, which is a suicide prevention program.
Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer program and is a curriculum-driven program. There are nine advisors which include staff from Sunny 106, Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention, guidance counselors from the middle school, as well as the vice principal and principal.
DuBois Area Middle School is the Founder School in Pennsylvania for Hope Squad.