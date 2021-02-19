"Day of Hope"

Shown in the front row are: Christine Kline, DuBois Area Middle School; Sonya Fetterhoff, Sunny 106; Laina Jackson, Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention; Maureen Gregorio, DAMS; back row: Anne McClelland, DAMS; Lori Lewis, Sunny 106; Michael Maholtz, DAMS assistant principal; Mayor Edward Walsh; DAMS Principal Darren Hack; Marcy Kennis, DAMS. Missing from the photo is Mary Brown from Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention.

DuBOIS — DuBois Mayor Edward Walsh presented a proclamation to advisors at DuBois Area Middle School (DAMS) last week proclaiming Feb. 12 as “Day of Hope.”

Sunny 106 and Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention recently received a grant for the DuBois Area Middle School to start the new program called “Hope Squad.” Students are nominated by the student body to represent the members on the Hope Squad, which is a suicide prevention program.

Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer program and is a curriculum-driven program. There are nine advisors which include staff from Sunny 106, Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention, guidance counselors from the middle school, as well as the vice principal and principal.

DuBois Area Middle School is the Founder School in Pennsylvania for Hope Squad.

