DuBOIS — Eighth-grade students at DuBois Area Middle School got to learn about many professions from more than 65 members of the business community at the 28th Annual Career Exploration Day Tuesday.
As part of their career skill building studies, students completed a survey to determine career interests. Businesses at the Career Day were grouped together by similarity and were color coded. Students were assigned a color based on the results of their survey.
At the Career Day, students were given an opportunity to interview their favored career choices and one of their least favored, according to School Counselor Maureen Gregorio.
The Career Day is part of the career skill building process for the students.
