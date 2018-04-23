DuBOIS — DuBois Area Middle School will be one of 84 Pennsylvania school districts recognized this week by The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation as being among the Best Communities for Music Education in the nation.
The Pennsylvania school districts comprise one of the largest groups of districts in the country which are being recognized.
In cooperation with researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, NAMM each year selects school districts determined to deserve recognition as being among the Best Communities for Music Education and individual schools that are honored with the SupportMusic Merit Award.
The NAMM Foundation designated 583 of the nation’s 13,600 school districts this year as Best Communities for Music Education and 135 individual schools as recipients of a SupportMusic Merit Award.
In Pennsylvania, in addition to districts recognized, seven schools in the state — including the DuBois Area Middle School — also received the SupportMusic Merit Award, which recognizes exemplary music education programs in individual schools.
This is the fifth consecutive year the DAMS has received the SupportMusic Merit Award.
The other Pennsylvania schools receiving the 2018 SMMA award are:
- Central Dauphin High School
- Propel East
- Saint Katharine of Siena School
- Scranton High School
- Susquenita High School
- 13th and Union Elementary School
This year, The NAMM Foundation and the University of Kansas are recognizing school districts in 41 states, along with individual schools in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Those honored include both schools and districts that have never been recognized before, as well those that have received recognition multiple years.
“The schools and districts we recognize this year are both new and repeat honorees and represent a diverse group of urban, rural and suburban districts and demographics,” said Mary Luehrsen of The NAMM Foundation. “Along with a strong commitment to music education, there are two common traits that each program shares: consistent funding that anchors music education as part of the core curriculum and music programs that are located in communities where music education is viewed as a jewel of the school system. Parents, administrators and community members are proud of these local music programs and attend them regularly.
“Research studies continue to demonstrate the physical, cognitive and social benefits of music making,” she continued. “Students who are involved in a school-based music program are not only more likely to graduate high school and attend college; also, only a few years of musical training early in life improves how the brain processes sound, even later in life. Social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills and learning how to give and receive constructive criticism.”
“Music and the arts are a critical component of the core curriculum, and strong community support and involvement in the arts helps build an even stronger foundation for student success in those areas of study and beyond,” said KU researcher and professor Christopher Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.