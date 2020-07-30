DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council took a big step Monday night in the process of building a new sewage treatment plant and tackling some major water projects.
The council accepted loan recommendations for approximately $4 million in engineering costs for the new plant, which is estimated to cost $45 million, as well as $4-5 million for water work including a main line along Maple Avenue.
S&T Bank will supply the engineering note at 2.58 percent over 10 years.
NexTier Bank will provide the water projects note at 2.53 percent over 10 years.
Solicitor Toni Cherry was instructed to draft the ordinances necessary to move forward with these projects.
The council also directed Cherry to prepare ordinances to raise water rates and the sewer surcharge.
The rate per 1,000 gallons of water up to 100,000 will increase from $7 to $8.50 per month and from $3 to $3.75 per 1,000 gallons for use in excess of 100,000 gallons in a month.
Water surcharge rates will remain unchanged, ranging from $10 for a 5/8- to 3/4-inch meter to $375 for an 8-inch meter.
The sewer surcharge will be raised from $2 per month and will mirror the water meter surcharges to “even out” the rate. The new sewer surcharge will range from $5 per month for a 5/8- to 3/4-inch meter to $187.50 for an 8-inch meter.
The new rates should be effective in the September billing barring any unforeseen delays.
In other action,
- The council awarded the bid for the Juanita Lake Walkway project to Dave Roman Excavating in the base bid amount of $248,511.
At Thursday’s work session, the council
- Declined a request for a No Parking sign at 524 Knarr St.
- Adopted resolutions for the next phase of the DuBois Memorial Park Revitalization and Renovations so that it can be consolidated into the business plan with the previous phases and to apply for $282,000 in money rom the state to deal with blighted properties.
- Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said anyone who needs help on issues must leave their names and telephone numbers so he can respond to them promptly.
- City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the paving project has been completed.
- Councilwoman Diane Bernardo thanked all those who volunteer their time to water the plants and flowers throughout the city to keep them alive and looking good during the recent spell of hot, dry weather. “We have one of the best looking towns around,” she said.
- Prior to the work session, a public hearing was held to gather input into suggestions for how the city should spend a $193,000 supplemental Community Development Block Grant allocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no members of the public at the hearing.
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the council room at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.