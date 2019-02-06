A Pittsburgh-area musician is returning home this weekend, encouraging everyone to “get up and dance” for a good cause.
The Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary will host “Almost Sinatra” — presenting the Murphy Center Big Band featuring John “Johnny” Noble — at the DuBois Country Club Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Noble, who now lives in the Pittsburgh area, is from DuBois and treasures his roots in Clearfield County. He says he can remember playing his parents’ records on the stereo as a little boy.
“I was born at that hospital,” Noble said. “I grew up in DuBois and I went to DuBois High School. My dad still lives there, and my sister, Allison, lives in Treasure Lake. She’s a longtime music teacher.”
The Murphy Center Big Band originated in the 1940s, and has been around for three generations. Members are generally teachers and music educators, on top of musicians, Noble said. Three and a half years ago, they were looking for a Frank Sinatra vocalist and contacted him.
“The very first show we did together was on Sinatra’s 100th birthday,” he said.
The band performs in various locations, such as church and Italian festivals and concerts, throughout the year, he said.
“I’m happy they want us back, and I’m happy to raise money for the Auxiliary,” he said. “We donate the band for the cause, to maximize the (amount of) money they’re going to raise.”
In between songs, Noble says he throws in “fun facts” for entertainment.
“I put the songs in an order that somewhat tells a story,” he said. “I put a little bit of story in between each song, and go through Sinatra’s life.”
Noble’s daughter, Elly Noble Carr, will be joining him Saturday. She is an equity actress with New York City and Pittsburgh credits, he said, and will perform selections from Judy Garland, Eydie Gorme and Nancy Sinatra.
“When I sing, I do it like nobody’s watching,” Noble said. “I know I don’t necessarily sound or look like Sinatra, but the music is the star of this, and the musicians. I have fun singing the best music ever written or performed. It’s extremely special and personal for me.”
Last year’s show at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake was sold out, Noble said.
“So many of my high school classmates came, and family and friends,” he said. “It was a thrill to come back and to come home.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per person, and a first-come, first-serve seating basis, and $500 reserves a table for eight. For more ticket information, contact Allison Noble at 814-371-2864 or Paula DuBois at 814-590-1116 to reserve a table.
