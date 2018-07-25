DuBOIS — A DuBois native and car enthusiast uses that enthusiasm and his knowledge of things automotive to raise funds to better the education of local children.
An example was the DuBois Cruise In held July 14 in downtown DuBois. The event saw hundreds of people gathered to share their passion for classic cars and a good cause.
Proceeds benefit the “First Class Children’s Foundation” — a nonprofit organization created by DuBois native Matt Reed. The FCCF raises funds to buy school supplies for children in the DuBois Area School District, hosting two events each year.
Reed said there were more than 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles gathered on West Long Avenue that summer day, as well as hundreds of spectators. There also was a food booth, basket and 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Johnson Motors of DuBois, Reed’s employer, is also the event’s main sponsor. Several of the vendors were Reed’s family members and main supporters, he said.
Reed has been staging car shows for nine years, so it seemed like the perfect way to raise money for a cause he cares about, he said. The first one was held while he was a student at the DuBois Business College.
He has donated thousands of dollars to other charities through the shows as well, such as the HOPE Club, Sheetz Family Christmas of DuBois, the Josh Martino Scholarship Fund, DuBois Free Medical Clinic and Toys for Tots of Clearfield County.
“I always try to keep it local,” he said. “I feel loyalty to the DuBois school district. I really just want to make a difference in this area.”
Over the past two years, the fundraiser has really grown. Reed hopes to see the foundation itself grow, helping as many DuBois children as possible. He is currently in the process of building the FCCF’s website and spreading the word.
The FCCF officially became a nonprofit this year, but Reed has been donating thousands of dollars to local schools since he began his efforts.
“In 2016, I bought all new book sets for every grade at Oklahoma Elementary School,” he said. “Last year, I donated all new lighting equipment to the communications lab at the high school.”
It’s important to him that local children have the right supplies to make their education the best it can be, Reed said.
“Teachers spend too much of their own money on supplies that children need to be successful,” he said. “I started it to make a difference in our area. I want every kid to have what they need to succeed.”
The next event will be the Labor Day Weekend Auto Show on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the DuBois Walmart from noon-4 p.m.
For more information, call Reed at 814-661-4738 or email matthew9440@hotmail.com. The DuBois Labor Day Auto Show also has its own Facebook page.
Log In
