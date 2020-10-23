DuBOIS — Several City of DuBois officials met with Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh this week to discuss the city’s Water and Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) project.
The anticipated schedule for the project has been moved up by about a year, said city Engineer Chris Nasuti, noting that the water quality management permit was submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection by Sept. 1.
The preliminary design for the project was also submitted by Oct. 1.
Nasuti said access to the new plant is going to be from Fuller Street, right beside the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars building.
“That’s really one of the biggest changes,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We will be able to keep the plant running while we build the new one, we’re going to build the new plant east of the existing one,” said Nasuti. “It will be right next to where the equalization tank is. So access was a lot easier through the east than trying to build a new bridge on the west where the old one was and get around it.”
Nasuti said he hopes construction of the access road will start in August of 2021. That date is also expected to be when the final design for the plant is completed, as well as submit the PennVEST funding application.
Construction is expected to begin in November of 2021 and completed by November of 2023.
The anticipated residential user rate for Sandy Township and the City of DuBois are as follows:
- April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021 — $12 per 1,000 gallons
- April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022 — $13 per 1,000 gallons
- April 1, 2022-March 31-2023 — $14 per 1,000 gallons
- April 1, 2023-completion of construction — $15 per 1,000 gallons
- Completion of construction — $16.39 per 1,000 gallons
The completion of construction rate, said Nasuti, is from the Act 537 sewage plan, but will be a calculated rate when the project is done, depending on what the grants are and the actual construction costs are.
“The agreement we have with Sandy Township lists the specific items that we’re allowed to have in our expenses, and that’s how that would be calculated,” said Nasuti.
Proposed facility improvements include:
- Access will be provided via an extension of Fuller Street (near the VFW)
- Biological treatment — Sequencing Batch Reactor
- Additional facility features of the WRRF include an influent pump station, septage receiving, screening, grit removal, tertiary filtration, disinfection, aerobic digestion and sludge dewatering
- Collection system work will include repairing/replacing identified area of inflow and infiltration in the north interceptor, south interceptor, Coke Hill collection system and State Route 255 Collection System.
Design flows are as follows:
- Annual average flow rate, 5.40 million gallons per day (MGD)
- Maximum monthly average flow rate, 7.34 (MGD)
- Peak hourly flow rate, 16.74 (MGD)
- Peak instantaneous flow rate, 21.60 (MGD)
“And in that peak instantaneous flow rate is what we can push through during the storm,” said Nasuti. “I think we can push through right now about 12 million gallons per day.”
The new plant will be able to handle a large amount of growth in Sandy Township — about 950,000 million gallons per day.
Suplizio said the price point for the new plant is approximately $40 million and the city is reviewing various grant funding opportunities to hopefully offset some of the costs of the new treatment facility.