DUBOIS — A DuBois nurse and her husband are facing charges for allegedly not reporting the rape of a teenager.
Christina Ann Donahue, 41, is charged with a felony count of failure to report. As a nurse, she is a mandated reporter who must contact police if she sees any sign of child abuse.
Both she and her husband, Spencer Donahue, 43, are charged with two felony counts of corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor count of obstruction.
Sandy Township Police were called by Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services on May 3 to investigate a claim by a 12-year-old victim who said she had been raped by a juvenile male during the summer of 2016, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Hyde on May 12.
She reportedly stated that she was raped at her home but seemed afraid to reveal the identity of the rapist because she didn’t want him to get into trouble and because he has a “future.” She also said that she was told not to say anything about it by the juvenile and “other people.” She said both of her parents knew about it.
The victim hesitated to talk about it during the interview because she didn’t want to “have flashbacks of what happened,” the affidavit said.
When Christina Donahue was questioned by police, she allegedly admitted to knowing about an assault while they were out of town for a wrestling tournament but said they were unsure how to deal with it, according to the complaint.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.
