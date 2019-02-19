DuBois Nursing Home hosted a red-themed party for its residents and staff Friday afternoon, celebrating 40 years of meeting the community’s needs.
Several residents gathered in the multipurpose room, sitting at tables garnished with groups of red balloons, as staff members and nursing students passed out red-velvet cupcakes.
Lori Jamison, executive director of DuBois Continuum of Care Community, started the party with a presentation. Behind her were two large silver balloons, together making up the number 40. She recalled many people, memories and milestones she experienced there over the years, and also recognized employees who have been with DNH the full 40 years.
Residents and staff wore the color red to the party for more than one reason, Jamison said. It was held just a day after Valentine’s Day. The color “ruby red” is closely associated with the number 40 in terms of anniversaries. February is also American Heart Month, during which awareness about heart health and lowering the risk of heart disease is spread throughout the country.
DNH now can accommodate up to 140 people within its facility, Jamison said.
Throughout her speech, she asked nearby residents if they remembered the time period and people she was talking about. Some nodded and enjoyed reminiscing.
In April, a larger open-house celebration will be held, Jamison adds, inviting more of the community.
“Some of the other people can come back and be here with us and celebrate, as well as your family and friends,” she said. “Enjoy your cupcakes, and watch for more celebration to come.”
DNH Business Development Specialist Melissa Huffman said it is a huge milestone to have served DuBois and surrounding communities for the past 40 years.
“We have certainly grown and developed, creating new and progressive services at the nursing home, and campus-wide,” she said. “As the industry changes, so do we. We continually look at the needs of our area, adapting to the continued changes in healthcare.”
DNH aims to be a community resource, providing things like an insurance contract or the Pulmonary Care Program led by Dr. Sandeep Bansal.
“We take pride in the service to our community — giving back is just who we are,” she said. “So, if you see us out picking up garbage, volunteering in a soup kitchen or volunteering at civic fundraiser, we are there because we love our town.
“DuBois Nursing Home is honored to have been part of this community for the last 40 years, and we look forward to the next 40.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.