A noise issue in Sandy Township needs to be addressed, according to Sandy Hose Co. #1 Assistant Manager and Treasurer Eddie Walsh.
“It affects the drinking establishments, the bars, the Sandy Club,” said Walsh. “If someone calls in a complaint, at the present moment, they call into the LCE, Liquor Control Enforcement, and they don’t necessarily respond, but they make a violation against the establishment. And if you get three complaints, you become what’s called a nuisance establishment, which puts you in a whole other realm. And you don’t want to be in that realm.”
Walsh, who is also a DuBois City councilman, said the city had this issue four years ago.
“We had an establishment within the City of DuBois that was literally almost shut down. They were not allowed to have bands, jukeboxes, because a neighbor kept calling in noise complaints; after the third time they were shut down. That was East Side Bar,” said Walsh.
The city enacted a noise ordinance, which “took the Liquor Control Board out of the picture,” said Walsh. Now if somebody calls in a noise complaint, the city must respond.
“They point a noise gun and take a reading of decibels. If it didn’t reach the decibel system that was allotted, then it was a bogus claim. We enacted and since that time, City of Dubois had no complaints,” said Walsh.
Walsh said he was contacted by Ray Medred, owner of the Warehouse, and also talked to George Moore, owner of the Gateway Cafe, in addition to some other establishments in the township.
“Continuous complaints have erupted,” Walsh said. “People call in complaints, don’t give their name, just say, ‘Hey I heard noises as I was driving by or walking by.’ That becomes a complaint that the Liquor Control must enforce.”
Walsh asked the supervisors to consider enacting a noise ordinance so complaints fall into the township police’s hands.
“It saves a lot of aggravation and trouble for the business, because a lot of these complaints are bogus, whether it be a rival establishment that wants to do it, or not. It just takes it all away and puts it in the hands of the township police,” said Walsh.
Walsh provided a copy of the City of DuBois’ ordinance to the supervisors.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked Walsh if there is any mandate in the LCB’s laws and regulations that state they would have to be notified since a licensed establishment is under their jurisdiction.
“Absolutely not sir,” said Walsh. “You can call them ... and the complainant would be told, ‘You need to notify the local police department.’”
“I think it would be a smart thing to take under advisement, and check with our solicitor,” said Jeffers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.