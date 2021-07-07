DuBOIS — An emergency demolition of a vacant downtown DuBois building is expected in the next few days, according to DuBois City Mayor John “Herm” Suplizio.
The building located at 42 W. Long Ave., the former New Life store, is collapsing and has formed a sinkhole in front of the building, Suplizio said Wednesday.
“Please watch when you’re walking around that area,” said Suplizio. “The city has barricaded and taped it off, but still we’re asking people to be careful in that area. We’re hoping to demolish the building within the next few days so that no one gets hurts or any more damage is caused in that area.
“We’ll take all precautionary measures with the buildings on either side of it,” said Suplizio. “This is an endeavor that the city did not want to endure, but at this point in time, we see no other avenue that can be taken. This is a hindrance to the city and it’s a hazard.”