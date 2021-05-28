DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council amended its Code of Ordinances to add a requirement for the “registration, maintenance and security of abandoned, vacant or foreclosed upon real estate property by the lenders, mortgagees and/or owners.”
The council has wrestled with how to deal with the inventory of such properties and believes registering them and setting a schedule of fees for registration will aid in the effort.
Open the jail
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said that as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are relaxed, he and the council and police Chief Blaine Clark hope that operations will soon be restored to normal at the Clearfield County Jail.
The pandemic, Suplizio said, has virtually shut the jail down and police have been stymied in booking suspects after their arrests.
“It’s an injustice to our citizens,” Suplizio said.
Clark added that the situation “is aggravating.”
Later, Suplizio said unrestricted access to the jail is “vital to the criminal justice system.”
“Citizens and taxpayers have a right to expect that those who are charged with serious offenses that threaten public health and safety be incarcerated until review by a judicial official,” Suplizio added. “Jail cells won’t prevent the spread of the virus, but they can stifle the flow of illegal drugs that are destroying lives every day.”
Maple AvenueChief Clark said police are enforcing speed restrictions in the Maple Avenue construction area and adjacent streets and urges motorists to slow down in that area.
Music FestThe city’s annual Music Fest series of Thursday evening concerts will being June 17 with Ray’s Final Cut. The Moore Brothers will follow on the 24th.
July’s schedule includes Keystone Cats on the 1st, Alex Haines on the 8th, Vagabonds on the 15th, 14th Street Jazz Band on the 22nd and Lockport Drifters on the 29th.
Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band kick off August on the 5th followed by Trixx on the 12th, Touch of Gray on the 19th and the grand finale Special City of DuBois night on the 26th featuring Bill and the Neptunes.
All concerts are held at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in City Park and begin at 6:30 p.m. on the dates listed. In case of inclement weather, every effort will be made to reschedule.
Concert-goers are asked to bring their lawn chairs.
Comcast contractThe city held a hearing on May 20 to gather public input relative to the Comcast’s contract for cable and internet service in the city.
Several residents raised concerns that included poor quality signals for Channels 6 and 10 in Johnstown and Altoona, respectively.
Other issues included a wish for a la carte capability to select and pay for only those channels a subscriber wishes to have, a fee discount for senior citizens, and removal of the city’s telephone number on the cable bill since the city can only refer callers to Comcast’s 800 number.
The repairmen were complimented for their work, but “customer service is impossible,” one resident noted.
Finally, one resident wants to know how much Fox News charges Comcast for its programming and licensing fee. He does not like Fox and wants to deduct the amount Comcast pays for it from his bill.
Library newsDuBois Public Library Director Becky McTavish said at last week’s work session that the summer reading program will begin June 7.
Busy, busyCode enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead reminds residents to keep their lawns mowed or face citations for failing to do so.
He also noted that there has been a flurry of building permit activity in the city.
ProclamationsThe council passed resolutions proclaiming Monday, May 31, as Memorial Day, and the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services week.
The city building and garage will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Rave reviewsNumerous compliments were expressed on the successful conclusion to the Small College Baseball and Softball World Series last week.
Next meetingThe council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14.