DuBOIS — Lot consolidation and land development plans for a Penn Highlands Healthcare facility received provisional approval Monday from the DuBois City Council.
The city Planning Commission recommended approval for the Center of Excellence, which will be located off Prospect Street in the hospital’s West Campus area.
The recommendation, which the council accepted, requires that Penn Highlands complete acquisition of the property involved.
The plans presented meet all city zoning and subdivision requirements, so the approval is in place once the property is acquired. If it is not acquired, the city’s approval is void.
Likewise, the development plan is provisional and hinges on acquisition and lot consolidation being completed. The planning commission recommended approval contingent on all county and state permitting and planning requirements being met.
Sidewalk improvements
The council approved a resolution to execute an agreement with the state Department of Transportation to accept a $700,000 grant for sidewalk and other improvements on Beaver Drive.
Police activity
The police activity report for July showed 27 thefts, eight burglaries, one forgery or fraud, 17 alarms, 29 assaults, 65 disorderly conduct incidents, 23 domestic disputes, 27 animal complaints, 67 suspicious persons or circumstances calls, 14 trespasses, 27 welfare or mental health checks, five missing persons, 17 drug investigations, five DUIs, 26 traffic accident investigations and 290 supplemental or follow-up contacts. Police issued 45 citations, 59 warnings and 88 parking tickets and responded to 1,172 calls for service.
Next meeting
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at city hall.
