The DuBois City Council approved an intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license for Giant Eagle Inc. following a public hearing on Monday.
During the public hearing, Ellen Freeman, an attorney with Flaherty & O’Hara Alcohol and Beverage Law Firm, said the transfer is being requested for use at the Giant Eagle grocery store located at 100 N. Main St., DuBois.
Giant Eagle has 88 other liquor licenses that are open and operating in Pennsylvania and they have 92 altogether, said Freeman.
“So there are just a few that are waiting to open and operate in Pennsylvania,” said Freeman. “This is the first one in the area, though, so they’re excited to bring this new opportunity to the city and to the patrons that go to the Giant Eagle. This is really an amenity for their store.”
Freeman showed the floor plan of the grocery store, where the proposed café will be located to the left of the entrance to the store. This will be the only area in the store where beer and wine will be allowed to be displayed, sold and consumed.
“They’re going to be selling beer for on-premises consumption and to go,” said Freeman. “They’re permitted to sell 192 fluid ounces to go, which is roughly two six packs, and they’ll be permitting patrons to consume up to two standard pours of beer, so that’s 12 ounces of beer, while on the licensed premises.”
“This is a self-imposed policy and they also require that if you’re going to consume beer for on-premises, you must have purchased a food item, so you actually have to have a dine-in experience,” said Freeman. “They’re not looking to be a bar or to be a local watering hole. This is really a convenience for their customers. If someone were to order a food menu item on the licensed premises, then they’d be permitted to consume on-premises as well, but they’ll be stuck to that two beer limit.”
In terms of wine, Giant Eagle plans to sell up to 3,000 milliliters of wine to go and that’s four standard bottles and they will permit up to two glasses of wine on the licensed premises, Freeman said.
“They’ll have select glasses that you can choose from in order to stay with the two standard. And then again, the same policy with the food purchase,” she said.
There will also be a 100 percent carding policy no matter what age.
All of the associates that work within that area will have gone through Giant Eagle’s internal training policies, said Freeman.
The hours of operation to sell alcohol will be the same as the grocery store which are currently 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo asked if Giant Eagle is required to have seating for 30 people.
That is a requirement under the Pennsylvania Liquor Code, said Freeman.
“There have been some discussions about removing it,” said Freeman. “It’s not gone through any bills so far so right now they do keep 30 seats for patrons and it’s a nice amenity for the consumers to actually have a place to sit and eat if they wish.”
With the approval by the council, Freeman said the application will go immediately to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for approval, which can take six to nine months. Construction of the café will follow and she said she expects it will be open and operating with alcohol sales by the second quarter of 2020.
There were no public comments made during the hearing.
During the city council meeting, the transfer was approved in a 4-0 vote. Bernardo, Randy Schmidt, Ed Walsh and Mayor Gary Gilbert voted in favor. James Aughenbaugh was excused from the meeting.