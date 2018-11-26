DuBOIS — A DuBois-based organization has teamed up with Saint Nick himself, offering a unique and cheerful way to reimburse donors during Christmastime.
The First Class Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by DuBois native Matt Reed, raises funds through area car shows to buy supplies for local teachers and students. This Christmas, though, he is making dreams come true for children and loved ones, too.
“I have always believed in the magic of Christmas,” Reed said. “I am a heavy decorator, and I love the atmosphere, and of course, doing something nice for people in the spirit of the season.”
For each donation the FCCF receives, a letter “from the desk of Santa Claus” will be written and mailed to a child or loved one.
“Each letter is personalized by Santa Claus, and Santa has many different variations that he uses when writing to the children,” Reed said.
The Santa letter fundraiser includes two packages — a $5 donation gets a child or loved one a personalized letter from Santa Claus, and a $10 donation gets them a personalized letter and “nice list” gift certificate, Reed says.
There is something about adding the spirit of Santa Claus to a gift, Reed says, which is what inspired him to make this not just any ordinary fundraiser.
“I just like to add value when I raise money for FCCF,” he said. “I want people to get something back when they are kind enough to donate.”
The letters are written on old-fashioned, high-quality parchment paper, Reed says, and mailed in red festive envelopes.
“The letter is a great way to have a special moment from a child or loved one during the holiday season,” Reed said. “The positive message in the letter inspires children to continue their good behavior, in anticipation of Christmas.”
For more information, call Reed at 814-661-4738 or email matthew9440@hotmail.com.
