A DuBois painter is dedicated to teaching personal expression and self-love through artwork, encouraging people to “be the color in the room.”
Anna Cass started drawing when she was 8 years old, and has since grown to create colorful pieces and murals.
Cass regularly hosts private art classes, team-building and couples events, children’s classes, “open paint” sessions, bridal and baby showers and more at her studio “Anna’s Art and Soul” on Beaver Drive. She also travels to area schools and facilities, teaching people of all ages to use personal expression and development.
Cass’s 14-year-old daughter taught her “art therapy,” she said, with which she fell in love. Since then, she has worked with the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield counties, life skills classes at DuBois Area High School and more.
Recently, Cass has visited places like The Cove mental health drop-in center and seniors with disabilities, she said.
Cass moved to the area in 2010, she said, and is an office manager and bookkeeper during the day. Art is the hobby and passion that “feeds her soul.”
One of her main causes, Cass says, is working with young girls and women, reminding them to love themselves.
“Society tells them to be a certain way,” she said. “I tell them to ‘be the color in the room.’ It’s okay to like the arts. Our imperfections are what make us perfect.”
Cass also visits local preschools, teaching them art therapy and watching their “little minds” swirl with ideas.
“You can see their personalities go into their art,” she said.
When she’s teaching area stroke victims, Cass picks a painting that allows some leniency, such as the person’s hand shaking. She can recall a time when a person’s daughter came to her crying after watching the experience of a parent painting.
Cass is also a promoter of hand-painted “blessing boxes,” she says, an idea to help people be grateful amidst life’s stressful times. Each box comes with a laminated note card with a poem, instructions, note pad and pen.
“It’s an ongoing therapy piece,” she said. “You put what you’re thankful for in the box, and when you’re stressed, you open it.”
Through everything she does, Cass aims to be accepting of all people, providing them with the freeing expression of a paintbrush. She also works to raise funds for Relay for Life and breast-cancer awareness.
Cass makes “spoon jewelry,” too, and teaches silver flatware classes using a jewel press and bench grinder.
Several seniors often attend classes, Cass says, as well as local teachers from schools like Juanita or Oklahoma Elementary who come as a group. It’s a therapeutic way to be creative and find fellowship.
For more information, visit Anna’s Heart and Soul by Anna Cass on Facebook, www.annasartandsoul.com or call 303-522-5425.