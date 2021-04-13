DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has received a grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to complete more upgrades in the DuBois Memorial Park, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The grant will allow for a new bath house and separate toddler pool area at the DuBois City Pool and an upgrade to the children’s playground located just outside of the pool area, said Suplizio.
“The current bath house was built in the 1960,” said Suplizio. “This will be replaced with a new modernized bath house.”
Suplizio said the city hopes to start the project at the end of summer right after Labor Day when the pool closes.
The grant to complete these project is for about $1 million, said Suplizio.
Suplizio noted that the city has undertaken many renovations over the years, with the most recent completed in the spring of 2019.
For that, the city received a $300,000 grant to help fund the renovation which included installing a handicapped accessible chairlift, new lifeguard chairs, repairing the slide, a new surface on the bottom of the pool, a children’s play area and a new water feature inside the pool as well as a rock climbing wall.
Though it’s not a money maker, the city likes having the pool because it’s a refreshing place to cool off in the summer for area citizens, Suplizio said.
The city pool, which is 62 years old, was initially built and maintained by former members of the DuBois Jaycees and is considered one of their largest initiatives.
“This contribution from our former Jaycees has been a huge asset to our community, and continues to be a popular spot for kids and families throughout the summer months,” according to the Jaycees website. “This project cost $125,000 to complete, and has brought summer fun for thousands of people in the DuBois area.”
Eventually the maintenance of the pool became a burden for the DuBois Jaycees and the decision was made to give the pool to the City of DuBois, according to a previously published Courier Express article. This decision has enabled the pool to expand its capabilities as well as be kept updated to the highest standards for citizen’s safety and enjoyment.