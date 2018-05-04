DuBOIS — The City of DuBois plans to construct new sidewalks along both sides of Park Avenue and Maple Avenue in 2019, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The work will extend to the border with Sandy Township, he said. The city received a $670,000 grant through the state Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grants to encourage economic development.
“We’re excited,” Suplizio said. “We do know that a lot of people walk that area, a lot of mothers and fathers with their kids, baby strollers, things like that. The sidewalks are in very bad shape, and we’re excited to do this for our community, and we’re looking forward to getting this project started.”
Suplizio said many of the trees are going to have to be cut down for the project “because the trees lift up the sidewalk.”
The city just received the grant and expects the project to get started next spring.
“It will have to be bid out and it’s not a job you want to do in January or February,” Suplizio said.
