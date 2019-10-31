DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is taking steps to combine residents’ garbage bills with their water and sewage bills.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, at Monday’s council meeting, said hopefully by the start of the new year there will be a new line item on the water/sewage bill for residents’ garbage and recycling bill.
“It’s one way to make things a lot easier for our residents and our entire community,” said Suplizio. “It’s a way to make sure that people do have garbage (service). We have several places out there that just do not take advantage of the garbage pickup and leave their garbage sit around for weeks and sometimes months at a time.”
The city appreciates working with Ed Yahner of Advanced Disposal, the city’s contracted refuse and recycling collector, on this endeavor, said Suplizio after the meeting.
The city has had an ordinance on the books since the 1960s that residents are required to have garbage service, said city code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead.
“It’s very difficult right now to enforce it .... Advanced is great to work with ... they’re not sure of every address in the city, I’m not sure who pays for garbage through them without continuous contact,” said Lawhead. “So this is going to be a great enforcement tool that every resident in the city has the service set up. They’re paying for it, they’re taking full advantage of it. That way there’s nothing getting piled up around their house. They can put it right out. It’s paid for, it’s done.”
Suplizio said the city does receive calls from time to time from people who do not want to use Advanced.
“Could you imagine if the city had 10 different garbage haulers in the city?” said Suplizio. “The streets would be cluttered. It would not work. Who would pick up what, when, what house did they go to? It wouldn’t work that way. That’s why we have to have one hauler.”
“It keeps good organization,” said Lawhead. “We can do pick ups per ward, no parking on the streets that day makes it easier for the trucks to get through and then we come through and do what we need to with the streets. It’s more organizational than it is ... I get yelled at that it’s a monopoly all the time. It’s... we’re trying to be organized.”
“This is actually another step to making sure we are organized and it is a benefit to our citizens because now it’s going to be a monthly garbage bill instead of a quarterly garbage bill and it’s going to be able to be all paid at once instead of trying to pay a couple different bills,” said Suplizio.
Multi-tenant building owners will have to decide if it’s more cost effective to get a dumpster, said Suplizio.
The council directed Solicitor Toni Cherry to draft a garbage and recycling ordinance so the combined bill can eventually be implemented.