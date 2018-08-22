DuBOIS — Students in DuBois Area School District schools will return to class Tuesday, Aug. 28, and DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark has issued a reminder to drivers to be cautious as school zones become more active, and be aware of school bus safety.
“Make sure you abide by the speed limit within the school zones,” said Clark. “Obviously, our concerns are about the children. They will be darting in the school zone.”
Clark also suggested that drivers who cannot stop looking at their cell phones should put them in the back seat when driving.
“Be aware that students will be walking to and from school within the city limits at both the DuBois Area Middle School on Liberty Boulevard and at Juniata Elementary School on Juniata Street,” Clark said.
School arrival time at Juniata Elementary School is between 8:30-9 a.m. Dismissal time is at 3:35 p.m. At the middle school, arrival time is from 7:15-7:35 a.m. Dismissal time is at 2:35 p.m.
The speed limit in school zones is 15 mph.
He also reminded people not to park and block sidewalks so children don’t have to walk onto the street to get to their bus stops.
“Use common sense. Make sure the kids are safe,” said Clark.
“People are generally safe, but we just want to make sure we continue that trend,” Clark said. “The boulevard is a big issue. There are multiple streets and many kids walking to the school. Plus, it’s an area where people tend to speed. We will be out there issuing citations. It’s all about keeping the kids safe, nothing to do with writing tickets.”
Clark stressed city police will be there watching traffic within the school zones.
Clark also urged children to be aware when crossing the streets and look both ways.
“Don’t just dart out into traffic.We want to educate the kids, too, as well as the adults,” he said.
DASD Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton said the district reviews safety procedures annually with students, but asked all drivers to be diligent during their commute.
“Students of all ages and abilities are utilizing school transportation,” Benton said. “We appreciate the extra patience and cautionary measures — especially within the school zones. Please be cognizant of the school crossing guards and attentive to students crossing streets. The safety of our students is a shared responsibility and one that we take very seriously.”
Benton said Director of Transportation Randy Schmidt, school bus and school van drivers have a tremendous responsibility transporting children and do an outstanding job.
“We are incredibly grateful for the vigilant support we receive from the DuBois City Police, Sandy Township Police, Reynoldsville Borough Police, Sykesville Borough Police and PA State Police in addition to our DASD School Police Officers,” Benton said.
